Advanced search

Sidmouth Under-13 girls impress in their latest matches

PUBLISHED: 09:19 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 27 November 2019

Action from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASER

Action from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASER

Archant

Sidmouth girls Under-13s were once again involved in some thrilling, and most enjoyable, action when they hosted a 'festival of girls rugby' meeting that also included players from Cullompton, South Molton, Bideford and Launceston.

Action from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASERAction from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASER

In all 35 players were present to take part in the action.

The first game for Sidmouth saw them take on a strong South Molton side that just edged the contest, but a feature of the home performance was some terrific defensive work that denied the opposition many more tries than they did score.

Game two was against a side made of players from the other clubs attending the festival and this was a close encounter that, fittingly, ended with honours even after a contest that served up lots of tries.

Game three for the Sidmouth girls was another meeting with South Molton and, once again this was a mighty close encounter, one won by South Molton with the margin of victory just a single try!

Action from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASERAction from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASER

When the final whistle was blown to bring an end to the action it was clear that all who took part really got so much out of it.

Special mention needs to be made, from a Sidmouth perspective, of the contributions from Maisy Herbert, who proved to be an inspirational captain always conscious of then need to keep the line strong.

There were some great runs made by Elli Sparks and Charlotte Knight that ultimately led to tries being scored and the non-stop tackling of Milly Elliott was another impressive feature.

Sidmouth RFC girls section is keen to get even more girls involved and so, if any youngsters currently in school year seven or eight and are keen to find out all about rugby then a friendly bunch await you!

Action from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASERAction from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASER

For more information contact head coach Aaron Patch by email at girlsrugby@sidmouthrfc.co.uk

Action from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASERAction from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASER

Action from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASERAction from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASER

Most Read

Man dies after Sidmouth collision

Police.

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Significant changes’ will be made if Jurassic Paddle Sports agrees to continue

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports

General Election 2019: Conservative ‘fake newspaper’ compared to ‘factcheckUK’

Conservative election material. Picture: Dr Martyn Cutmore

Jeremy Thorpe investigation and Genette Tate disappearance question raised in general election materials

Independent candidate Peter Faithfull. Picture: Callum Lawton

Most Read

Man dies after Sidmouth collision

Police.

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Significant changes’ will be made if Jurassic Paddle Sports agrees to continue

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports

General Election 2019: Conservative ‘fake newspaper’ compared to ‘factcheckUK’

Conservative election material. Picture: Dr Martyn Cutmore

Jeremy Thorpe investigation and Genette Tate disappearance question raised in general election materials

Independent candidate Peter Faithfull. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Tincknell’s team first across the line in Shanghai before post race penalty places them third

Harry Tincknell celebrates with his team mates after their win at the opening round of the Asian Le Mans Series in Shanghai. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

Sidmouth Under-13 girls impress in their latest matches

Action from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASER

Morris stars as Ottery St Mary D win latest fixture

Table Tennis

Some public toilets could close as district council looks to balance the books

Public Toilet.

Otters power into U14 Devon Cup last eight after impressive win in Plymouth

OSM U14s after their Devon Cup win over Marine Academy in Plymouth. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists