Sidmouth Under-13 girls impress in their latest matches

Action from the Sidmouth Under-13 girls. Picture: DOMNIC FRASER Archant

Sidmouth girls Under-13s were once again involved in some thrilling, and most enjoyable, action when they hosted a 'festival of girls rugby' meeting that also included players from Cullompton, South Molton, Bideford and Launceston.

In all 35 players were present to take part in the action.

The first game for Sidmouth saw them take on a strong South Molton side that just edged the contest, but a feature of the home performance was some terrific defensive work that denied the opposition many more tries than they did score.

Game two was against a side made of players from the other clubs attending the festival and this was a close encounter that, fittingly, ended with honours even after a contest that served up lots of tries.

Game three for the Sidmouth girls was another meeting with South Molton and, once again this was a mighty close encounter, one won by South Molton with the margin of victory just a single try!

When the final whistle was blown to bring an end to the action it was clear that all who took part really got so much out of it.

Special mention needs to be made, from a Sidmouth perspective, of the contributions from Maisy Herbert, who proved to be an inspirational captain always conscious of then need to keep the line strong.

There were some great runs made by Elli Sparks and Charlotte Knight that ultimately led to tries being scored and the non-stop tackling of Milly Elliott was another impressive feature.

Sidmouth RFC girls section is keen to get even more girls involved and so, if any youngsters currently in school year seven or eight and are keen to find out all about rugby then a friendly bunch await you!

For more information contact head coach Aaron Patch by email at girlsrugby@sidmouthrfc.co.uk

