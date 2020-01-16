Sidmouth Under-15 girls exit national cup after brave effort against excllent Winscombe side

The Sidmouth U15 girls playing against Winscombe in the quarter finals of the National Cup South West region. Pictures: Sidmouth RFC Archant

Sidmouth Under-15 girls suffered the heartache of a cup quarter-final exit and indeed tasted defeat for the very first time this season when beaten 14-0 by Winscombe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sidmouth U15 girls playing against Winscombe in the quarter finals of the National Cup South West region. Pictures: Sidmouth RFC The Sidmouth U15 girls playing against Winscombe in the quarter finals of the National Cup South West region. Pictures: Sidmouth RFC

Having got to this stage of the competition having beaten Paignton 34-17 and Exeter Saracens 60-5, the Sidmouth girls were certainly faced with a 'level up' in terms of opposition. Captain Annabelle Bird led her side into the contest and the early action was hard fought with play condensed between the two 22s with both teams showing real quality in their tackling to deny the other side any close sight of the respective try lines.

The Sidmouth back row of Lottie Reed, Ellie Monro Higgs and Jess Perry repeatedly forced the opposition fly half to go to ground with the ball while, at the same time Abi Alner was given little time to make decisions before the opposition back row was upon her!

The deadlock was finally broken when a missed tackle was followed by a high fend to Amber Spence and the opposition seized their chance to score the opening try.

The Sidmouth cause was then dealt a blow when, following a collapse of the scrum, injury to Lucy Moore ended her game prematurely and that was a great shame as, until the injury she had been a big influence at tight head prop.

Sidmouth played on the front foot and the first half came to an end with Rosie Moore and Tilly Wain both making some fine runs and, in one of the last plays before the whistle and excellent move involving Georgina Craig and Sacha Markham was just held up and the teams trooped off at the break with Winscombe leading 5-0.

Early in the second half Winscombe scored a second try. Sidmouth hit back and were soon pushing Winscombe back. A move that began with a kick and chase for Charlotte Starr who was supported by Chloe Luchetti and Ellie Hughes. A penalty allowed Daisy Grove to take a quick tap which lead to another penalty and Sidmouth were now camped on the Winscombe try line.

Time after time the Sidmouth girls crossed the line to be driven back or held up. Lauren Provis, Abi Hext, Charlotte Austen Rigby, Ellie Wood and Aimee Simpson had great runs but were held up just a metre short!

There were a succession of penalties, six in all and a yellow card, but try as they certainly did, the Sidmouth team could not find a way over the line and the final whistle blew to signal the end of their involvement in the national cup competition.

It was certainly a tremendous contest with both teams playing some delightful rugby. There's no doubt that the Sidmouth team will have learnt much from this first defeat of the campaign and Winscombe continue in the competition with the best wishes from all at Sidmouth RFC.