Sidmouth Under-15s into last eight of the Devon Plate after win over Exmouth

Sidmouth Under-15 boys were excellent value for a 26-22 Devon Plate success over Exmouth, a result that sees the team into the quarter-finals of the competition.

In what was the third attempt to get the tie played - two previous efforts had been thwarted by December rain - Sidmouth began strongly and struck first with an early try. Exmouth hit back and, when the half-time whistle was blown, it was Exmouth holding a narrow two point advantage.

Sidmouth started the second half well and took the lead with a converted try within five minutes of the restart.

Buoyed by the early score they struck again to open up a gap between the teams. Exmouth had the final say in an intriguing contest, but Sidmouth held firm and closed the game out well to deservedly claim a place in the quarter-finals.