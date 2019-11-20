Advanced search

Sidmouth Under-18 girls march into next round of the Devon Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:31 20 November 2019

Sidmouth RFC Undedr-18 girls team. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth RFC Undedr-18 girls team. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Archant

Sidmouth Under-18 girls made progress in the Devon Cup with a splendid team performance that saw them defeat Exeter Saracens 43-25.

Action from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFCAction from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

From the first whistle the Sidmouth team played with genuine composure and on the front foot applying plenty of early pressure and, as a result of the pressure, errors were made in the Saracens back line and the first try of the contest was on the board!

With a good crowd at the Blackmore on a sunny Sunday afternoon, the powerful start set up the home team to go on and, led by their outstanding captain Lauren Chown the team took charge of proceedings!

The front row of Emily Cozens, Abby French and Hannah Rugg along with the second row Esme Bagwell and Cleo Turley kept the opposition at bay in the scrum and the line out and they were collectively quick to contest their opposite numbers when Saracens tried to run with the ball.

Minty May, at scrum half, controlled the phases expertly and her partnership fly-half Lucy Tanner saw the ball moved well on a regular basis to centres Evie Trafford and Hatty Tremlett who then were able to release wingers Lauren Chown or Bella Breen.

Action from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFCAction from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Saracens played their part in a compelling encounter, but, when the full-time whistle was blown it was the home side who had booked a berth in the next round of the competition.

The foundation of the Sidmouth success was their all-round team play that embraced disciplined and organised defence with blistering pace and excellent handling in the final third.

In all, the scored seven tries with Hatty Tremlett, Esme Bagwell, Bella Breen and Evie Trafford all crossing the whitewash while Lucy Tanner sent over four conversions.

Sidmouth Under-18 girls team are always very pleased to welcome new players and any prospective new players are welcome to get along to the club on Sundays when they train from 1.30pm to 3pm.

Action from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFCAction from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Find out more about all things girls rugby at Sidmouth RFC by emailing girlsadmin@sidmouthrfc.co.uk

Action from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFCAction from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Action from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFCAction from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Action from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFCAction from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Action from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFCAction from the Sidmouth girls Under-18 Cup win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Most Read

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

No baby steps required - Baby Boutique turns one and launches own brand of clothing

Abbie and Sarah Cook celebrate their 1st anniversary at The Baby Boutique in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

Most Read

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

No baby steps required - Baby Boutique turns one and launches own brand of clothing

Abbie and Sarah Cook celebrate their 1st anniversary at The Baby Boutique in Ottery. Ref sho 45 19TI 3494. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

‘Everything has changed’ - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Under-18 girls march into next round of the Devon Cup

Sidmouth RFC Undedr-18 girls team. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Print a Present workshops in Sidmouth

Printmaker Karen Bowskill. Picture: Karen Bowskill

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s make super start to new season

Sidmouth Netball Club Under-11s who have made such a superb start to the new season. Picture LOUISE HASTIE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists