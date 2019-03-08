Advanced search

Sidmouth Under-7s enjoy first outing of new season

PUBLISHED: 08:47 07 October 2019

Sidmouth RFC Under-7s who made a start to their season with a game against Honiton. Picture SRFC

Sidmouth Under-7s enjoyed their first action of the new season when they took on Honiton.

After several weeks of training and preparation, there was a terrific turnout of 18 players for the hosts, a figure made all the more impressive given the dreadful weather conditions.

With such good numbers, Sidmouth were able to field three teams who played each other and also took on the Honiton team in a round-robin set of fixtures.

What was very clear on the day was that all involved enjoyed so much what they were doing and, from a coaching point of view, it was very pleasing to see the youngsters putting into action what they had learnt on the training ground.

Coach Gethin Jones said: "Enjoying their rugby is paramount and through the season the Under-7s will continue to work on their continuity and positioning play in both attack and defence."

