Sidmouth Under-7s show real progress as they once again take on Honiton U7s

Sidmouth Under-7s who enjoyed ther latest action which was against Honiton U7s. Picture: SRFC Archant

Despite the wild weather Sidmouth Under-7s had good numbers for their latest action, a Sunday morning meeting with Honiton Under-7s at Sidford.

There is no doubt that the confidence and skill levels of this age group has developed significantly since the start of the season when Sidmouth and Honiton first locked horns at this age group.

What is noticeable about the Sidmouth team is that they are collectively more vocal in organising their defensive line and calling for a pass when in attack, which makes them work much better as a team. Before the game the children practiced receiving a pass while running to help with their attacking game, this will be a focus area for the remainder of the season along with actively looking for a pass. The player of the week trophies went to Logan for his confident display and to Beryl in recognition of her constant high performance and role modelling good listening and positive behaviour.