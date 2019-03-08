Advanced search

Sidmouth Under-8s impress at Ivybridge Festival

PUBLISHED: 13:24 09 May 2019

Sidmouth RFC Under-8s with their coaches. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth RFC Under-8s with their coaches. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth RFC Under-8s impressed at the recent Ivybridge Festival where they ended the day unbeaten.

Cheered on by their injured team mate Milo Barrett, the Sidmouth youngsters held a strong defensive line and found position and cohesion the team had not show for much of the past season.

Sidmouth won three and drew one of their four matches.

Ali Gibson was prolific in terms of try scoring with nine tries, which also led to him winning the 'try of the day' award.

Freddie Trim was an admiral director, encouraging his team mates into position and he also scored four ties.

Eddie Eul Brown and Seb Galling, who despite a pre match collision still managed to consistently control the midfield, both scored two tries.

Leo Swallow scored a superb hat-trick of tries and Felix Patmore scored a fine try in the opening match.

Harry Matchett showed terrific pace and levels of energy and George Bower was outstanding as he scored three tries and was a constant threat to the opposition teams with his straight running and superglue tagging.

All in all, this was an excellent all-round show by the Sidmouth youngsters at the end of another season.

