Lucy Moore stars as Sidmouth Under-15s put Winscombe to the sword

Sidmouth Under-15s girls were emphatic 60-7 winners when they took on Winscombe at a sun-kissed Sidford.

Sidmouth made a powerful start, playing with great control in the forwards, driving the Winscombe forwards back in the scrums, mauls and rucks whilst also retaining possession well.

Despite the emphatic nature of the score, the visitors gave as good as they got, but the Sidmouth defence was exceptional.

There were some sterling individual performances, none more so than those of some of the latest girls to join the team – Iris Huggins, Sacha Markham and Kristina Hallvig, just three of a number of new girls who have all quickly integrated well into the team.

Indeed, it was a fine run from Sacha Markham that led to one of the Sidmouth tries.

A key player though was Cleo Turley, who, in the number eight role, continues to be at the heart of everything the team tries to do.

There were some powerful runs by Lauren Provis and Lily Baker in the forwards with great support from Maddy Johnson and Abbie French, who were quick to receive the ball to make more ground.

This momentum continued in the backs where Esme Bagwell, Lucy Moore, Amber Coombes and Lauren Chown put the visiting defence under incredible pressure, succeeding in breaking through on a number of occasions while also making sure that fleet-footed winger Bella Breen got plenty of ball.

Sidmouth full-backs Maddie Richardson and Hatty Tremlett switched between creating overlaps with the centres (making acres of ground forward) and accurately positioning to hold the very back line and take any lofty ball kicked their way swiftly back to the Winscombe defensive line.

Linking the forwards and backs were half-backs Lucy Tanner and Araminta May, making sure to keep recycling the ball and the pressure firmly against the opponents. Making life extra tough for Winscombe were Abbie French and Annabelle Emmot, who led the home scrums with real aplomb.

All in all, it was a wonderful all-round performance with props, Lauren Provis and Lily Baker; hookers, Abbie French and Annabelle Emmott; second rows, Holly Hales, Maddy Johnson, Annabelle Bird, Jess Perry and Ellie Wood together with flankers, Iris Huggins, Sacha Markham, Abi Hext and Kristina Hallvig, all making contributions.

In terms of the scoring, Hatty Tremlett ran in four tries while Esme Bagwell and Lucy Tanner both scored two tries and landed three conversions. Amber Coombes also scored a try as did Araminta May, who also slotted three conversions and there was also a try from Maddy Johnson.

Next up for the Sidmouth girls is a tour to North Devon for fun at the beach, in the pool; dressing up to the theme of greatest showman for a fun filled night before, of course, the ‘on tour rugby action’.

Sidmouth RFC girls’ teams are always delighted to welcome new members.

The age range runs from seven years upwards with mixed rugby starting at U12s. The club runs girls’ rugby at U13, U15 and U18. For more information, email girlsadmin@sidmouthrfc.co.uk.