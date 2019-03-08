Scott hat-trick as SOHC ladies’ 1st XI ship two – then score nine at Okehampton

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ 1st XI were in fine form as they defeated Okehampton II 8-2 in a Petroc Division One game.

It was Okehampton (who came into the game sitting second bottom of the table having won just two of their previous 18 league games) who made the brighter start.

Indeed, SOHC were clearly ‘shocked’ by the home start and they conceded a couple of goals to be staring down the barrel of an embarrassing defeat.

However, once they found their feet in the match, SOHC began to dominate and it was no surprise when they got a goal back through Alice Pleasee.

They thought they had scored again on the stroke of half-time, but the ‘goal’ was ruled out.

Whatever was said during the interval clearly worked, for SOHC had at least one – if not two – extra strides in their step from the restart.

The link-up play was first class and too much for the home team to handle. They scored seven unanswered goals with Jasmine Scott (3), Nicky Lockyer (2), Aimee Keast and a second from Alice Pleasee rounding off a terrific second-half display.

Annie Clay won Chick of the Day for her all-round contribution, which included some superb running.

Tomorrow (Saturday) SOHC entertain basement side Honiton Hornets, who they beat 9-0 in the team’s first meeting this season back in November.