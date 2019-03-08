Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Scott hat-trick as SOHC ladies’ 1st XI ship two – then score nine at Okehampton

PUBLISHED: 10:33 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 15 March 2019

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ 1st XI were in fine form as they defeated Okehampton II 8-2 in a Petroc Division One game.

It was Okehampton (who came into the game sitting second bottom of the table having won just two of their previous 18 league games) who made the brighter start.

Indeed, SOHC were clearly ‘shocked’ by the home start and they conceded a couple of goals to be staring down the barrel of an embarrassing defeat.

However, once they found their feet in the match, SOHC began to dominate and it was no surprise when they got a goal back through Alice Pleasee.

They thought they had scored again on the stroke of half-time, but the ‘goal’ was ruled out.

Whatever was said during the interval clearly worked, for SOHC had at least one – if not two – extra strides in their step from the restart.

The link-up play was first class and too much for the home team to handle. They scored seven unanswered goals with Jasmine Scott (3), Nicky Lockyer (2), Aimee Keast and a second from Alice Pleasee rounding off a terrific second-half display.

Annie Clay won Chick of the Day for her all-round contribution, which included some superb running.

Tomorrow (Saturday) SOHC entertain basement side Honiton Hornets, who they beat 9-0 in the team’s first meeting this season back in November.

Most Read

Teen hunted down by police dogs for shop break-in

Spar shop on Temple Street in Sidmouth. Picture: Google

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Slimming World announces Young Slimmer of the Year winners

Sidmouth's Young Slimmers of the Year Kiera Bray, Ellen Anning-Beckett and Nikita Armes.

Thousands of gallons removed from monster fatberg dwelling beneath Sidmouth

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Newton Poppleford pub up for sale

Newton poppleford pub The Cannon Inn put up for sale. Picture: Stonesmiths

Most Read

Teen hunted down by police dogs for shop break-in

Spar shop on Temple Street in Sidmouth. Picture: Google

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Slimming World announces Young Slimmer of the Year winners

Sidmouth's Young Slimmers of the Year Kiera Bray, Ellen Anning-Beckett and Nikita Armes.

Thousands of gallons removed from monster fatberg dwelling beneath Sidmouth

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Newton Poppleford pub up for sale

Newton poppleford pub The Cannon Inn put up for sale. Picture: Stonesmiths

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town seeking rare away win at Liverton

Sidmouth Town at home to Hatherleigh. Ref shsp 11 19TI 1010225. Picture: Terry Ife

Scott hat-trick as SOHC ladies’ 1st XI ship two – then score nine at Okehampton

Sidmouth RC’s Toby Garrick runs well at the British Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships

Jarrett nets only goal as Town second team bag rare clean-sheet success

Sidmouth Town at home to Hatherleigh. Ref shsp 11 19TI 1010210. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Opporunity knocks’ for Ottery St Mary

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000903. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists