Season closing for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey

On the penultimate weekend of fixtures for the season, it was just two men’s sides who were playing in the league for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club.

The first team travelled to Bridgwater and came out on the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller. Bridgwater 1 proved to be the slightly stronger side, winning 4-3.

The men’s second team played Bridgwater 2 at home, and claimed all the points, winning 2-1.

The only other fixture of the weekend was for the women’s first team who were competing in the semi-final of the Devon Cup. Travelling to the top of Dartmoor to take on Okehampton 1, they were unable to advance to the final, losing 3-1.

This weekend sees just two fixtures being played. The first team will be taking on Taunton Civil Service 1 in a home game at Ottery St Mary, starting at 2pm, while the seconds travel to Tiverton 1.