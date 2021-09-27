News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Season underway for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey

Logo Icon

Andrew Coley

Published: 11:05 PM September 27, 2021   
SOHC Men's second team enjoying some hockey again

SOHC Men's second team enjoying some hockey again - Credit: SOHC

The opening weekend of league fixtures produced a mixed bag of results for Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club, with the shadow of Covid-19 still hanging in the air. 
 
The ladies’ fourth team had their away fixture with Exe 5 postponed with the home side having insufficient players to stage the game. 
 
In Sedgemoor Division I, in which both the ladies’ second and third teams compete, the two sides had different fortunes. The seconds claimed all the points with a 1-0 win in a home game against Bridgwater 2, but the third team lost 4-1 in their away fixture against Chard 1. 
 
The ladies’ first team didn’t fare any better in their home Division 2 Central fixture against Somerset Gryphons 1, losing 0-4. 
 
On the men’s side of the club, the first team came out on the right side of a nine-goal thriller, beating Taunton Vale 3 5-4 in a home game in the men’s Division 2 Central. 
 
In Parrett Division 1, the men’s second team lost 1-3 in their away fixture against Taunton Vale 4, and in the Riviera Division 2, both the men’s third and fourth teams claimed points. 
 
Playing at home against Ashmoor 4, the third team came back from two goals down to come away with a point, with a final score of 2-2. 
 
The fourth team travelled to Exeter to take on Isca 6 and came away with a rare win after scoring in the last five minutes to get the victory, 0-1. 

Hockey
Ottery St Mary News
Sidmouth News

