Senior success for Sidmouth golfers

Published: 6:09 AM April 24, 2021

Sidmouth entertained Honiton Seniors in the first home friendly and captain Phil Spencer and Ray Gunston thought they were in for a thrashing when the Honiton captain, playing off 14, birdied the first two holes and then drove past the tree on the third.

Thankfully, things returned to normality with the Sidmouth team getting it back to even by the turn. It was then a close-run thing before Phil won the 16th and Ray scrambled halves on 17 and 18 to end 1-up.

The second pairing of Mike Davis and Steve Nunn had things a little easier, going 3-up by the 4th. Although Honiton got it back to 2-down a few times, they never fully recovered and lost 3&2.

The third Sidmouth pairing of Chris Grubb and Roger Bawden had a very close game with only one hole in it until the 14th when Honiton went two up. Wins for Sidmouth on the 15th and 16th brought it back to level and that's how it remained with a half for each team. Brian Rice and Vernon Ruffle going out 4th made a close game of it until finally succumbing to Honiton on the 17th for a 2&1 loss.

Hugh Dorliac and Colin Paddon also struggled, losing the 2nd hole and never getting back into the game. Turning at 4-down, they made a bit of a fightback on 10 & 11 but couldn't match their opponents, going down 4&3.

With the overall match hanging in the balance, all eyes were on the final pairing of vice-captain John White and Paul Blay. Thankfully, they put in a sterling performance with Paul playing particularly well. Turning at 5-up, they romped home to win 5&4 and secured that all-important final point for Sidmouth to win by 3.5 points to 2.5. (report compiled by Phil Spencer).

The Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford was won by local cricketer Jash Patidar scoring 38 points, just beating into second and third respectively, Steve Parry and Charlie Miles who had both posted 37 apiece.

Three days later, it was Jash who triumphed again, this time with an even more spectacular score of 45 in the Upper Crust Bakery Monday stableford. And again it was Charlie Miles who came third with a solid 41 points, only being split this time by Dan Colson who recorded an excellent 43. Watch this space to see how both Jash and Charlie fare now they will be playing off a 19 handicap, which even now seems generous.

The seniors had their opening competition in the familiar 6-6-6 format; a three-man team to score once on the first six holes, two scores to count on the second six, with all scores to count on the last six holes - which is the tricky bit!

Seemingly breezing round, the winning team with a respectable 78 points was Mike Davis, Les Pratt and Peter Emery. Well done to them and to the runners up. In second place on countback were Len Wright, Bernie Millward and Roger Bawden on 76, with seniors captain Phil Spencer, Bob Cook and Nigel Sharp taking third.

Four two's at £5 apiece were achieved by Vernon Ruffle, Brian Rice and a brace for Phil. The next Seniors monthly competition will be on May 24, featuring the dreaded yellow ball.