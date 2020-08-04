Advanced search

Sheila Faulkner is once again crowned Sidmouth ladies club champion

PUBLISHED: 18:17 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 04 August 2020

Ladies captain Gill Paddon presenting trophies to Sheila Faulkner (left) and Geri Whitrow. Picture COLIN MACKLIN

Over the last two Wednesdays, the Sidmouth ladies have contested the Scratch and Handicap Cups, writes Angela Coles.

This is a 36-hole competition normally played over two consecutive days.

The Scratch Cup winner with a gross score of 168 over the two rounds was Sheila Faulkner winning by three shots from runner-up, the ladies’ captain, Penny Lyne.

Congratulations, to Sheila who is once again our club champion!

The Handicap Cup was won by Alison Godwin with a nett score of 140 for the two rounds beating runner up Penny Lyne who had a nett score of 141.

Running alongside these competitions was an England Golf Medal on each day.

Ladies could enter either day or both. The Winner of Medal Three was Alison Godwin with a nett 67 in second place was Penny Lyne with a nett 68 and Heather Cowan with a nett 70 was in third place. Alison’s impressive round has earned her a handicap reduction!

Medal Four was won by Pauline Couldwell with a nett 69 in second place with a nett 70 was Treynetta Haynes, resulting in a handicap reduction for both ladies.

In third place, with a nett 73, was Alison Godwin.

Penny Lyne achieved the only two and that was recorded in Medal Three, scored on the fourth hole and she topped that off by again scoring a two – once more on the fourth – and again on the 11th, playing in Medal Four!

Sheila Tallon won the putting competition with 28 putts for Medal Three and Angela Coles won the putting in Medal Four with 30 putts.

