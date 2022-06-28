Shock for Sidmouth against relegation-threatened visitors

A disappointing day with the bat cost Sidmouth the chance to record a victory over struggling Hatherleigh in the Premier Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

Sidmouth elected to bowl first and kept it tight in the early stages, as a frustrated Robert Fishleigh was caught on three by Jamie Baird, with Tom Simmons the bowler.

The visitors gradually settled into their work and Achilles Browne reached 15 but was then clean bowled by Will Murray. Gareth Tidball was removed from the next ball, run out by Sidmouth skipper Luke Bess.

Hatherleigh were in serious trouble when Jasper Presswell was trapped leg before for two. Struggling on 54/4, the visitors were clinging on to a stoic innings from Kagiso Rapulana, who worked hard for his 47, finally falling to the bowling of Charlie Miles.

Sidmouth now had the chance to attack the Hatherleigh lower order but credit to the visitors, as Paul Heard (25), Ryan Davies (41) and Charlie Presswell (23) produced some courageous cricket to lift Hatherleigh’s total to a more respectable 207 all out. Miles was the top bowler with 3 for 55.

Facing a side fighting for their lives at the bottom of the division, Sidmouth still entered the chase full of belief but they stuttered to a horrible start, losing three wickets for just 11 runs, including captain Bess and the dangerous opening duo of Isaac Thomas and Jash Patidar.

Jamie Baird compiled a very patient 25, while Codi Yusuf was more free-flowing in his 23, but it still looked a forlorn task for Sidmouth on 75/5. There was middle order resistance from Dylan Hurst (39) and Cameron Evans-Grainger finished unbeaten on 38, but he was left stranded by a tail that refused to wag.

Mark Lake took three wickets for a delighted Hatherleigh and Sidmouth will look to this weekend for redemption when they visit a Plymouth side that won at Bradninch on Saturday.

Sidmouth then have a difficult home game against high-flying Sandford and travel to leaders North Devon on July 16. Cornwood are the visitors on July 23, so a tricky spell ahead for Sidmouth.