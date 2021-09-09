Sidbury Lions celebrate promotion from G Division East

Published: 5:44 AM September 9, 2021

In a cricket season hampered by weather and Covid interruptions, Sidbury Cricket Club have defied the odds with a brilliant title-winning campaign in G Division East.

The championship and promotion were confirmed with a dominant 69-run victory at Shobrooke Park 2nds on the final day, leaving the Sidbury Lions with an impressive final record of 12 wins and just two defeats.

The crowning success actually came after losing both openers without scoring at Shobrooke but skipper Alex Paget took control of the innings with an imperious 67 not out. Oliver Paget (16) and Barney Stone (21) provided support at the other end.

After posting a total of 130/8, the Sidbury bowlers took control with a superb display of line, length and aggression.

Shobrooke Park were quickly reduced to 12/3 and the innings never really improved, as the hosts were bowled out for just 61, with Ed Chester taking 4 wickets.

Congratulations Sidbury Lions.