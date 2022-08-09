Sidbury success but defeats for Sidmouth and Ottery

Sidbury were the side to raise some local cheer on a tough weekend in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

Travelling to Sampford Peverell & Tiverton 2nds in F Division East, Ed Chester struck a fine 42 at the top of the order for Sidbury but he was eclipsed by a superb unbeaten century from captain Alex Paget.

Dave O’Connor also chipped in with a lovely 65, as Sidbury closed on 255/5.

Jonny Chilcott (68) offered some resistance for the hosts but the Sidbury attack shared around the wickets and bagged a 54-run victory after bowling out Sampford for 201.

Sidmouth have been leapfrogged by Paignton in the Premier Division after a 39-run defeat in a sunny Torbay.

The bowling unit did a great job for Sidmouth in the early stages, Codi Yusuf and Will Murray both making an impact, as Paignton stuttered to 62/4.

The home side eventually settled their innings with a fine partnership of 141 between Divyaansh Saxena (93) and Mark Orchard (88 no). Paignton finished with 215/5 from their 50 overs.

Sidmouth lost dangerman Jash Patidar and captain Luke Bess in the early stages of the reply. Jamie Baird (63) was the main man with the bat but partners kept falling with worrying regularity.

Charlie Miles (23) and number 11 Jordan Fowler (22 no) tried to stem the tide but to no avail, as Sidmouth were dismissed for 176.

Ottery St Mary almost recovered from a painful batting collapse before going down to a two-wicket defeat at Sandford 2nds in C Division East.

Henry Mutter (25 no) and Jonathan Triner (24) were the only significant contributors with the bat for Ottery, with Sandford sharing wickets throughout the team.

The target of 126 should have been a doddle for the hosts but they were rocked by some fine bowling from Triner (2/16) and Rhys Norman (3/35).

Sandford were in serious trouble on 53/6 but they only really needed one hefty contribution and James Theedom obliged with a gutsy 39, as the hosts just about spluttered over the line with two wickets in hand.