Sidbury Tennis Club reopen courts

Sidbury Tennis Club have reopened their courts.

The news comes after the government’s announcement earlier this week with regard to the playing of sports like tennis and golf.

Sidbury Tennis Club chairman Daryl Bass says: “Throughout the Covid-19 period we have been following LTA guidelines and, for this first stage of us getting back to normal, this is no exception.

“To summarise what this means:

* Family members can play on one court, singles, doubles or triples

* Two members from different households can play singles

* No social groups

* No coaching groups - only individual coaching

“We recognise that there are a lot of you keen to get back out on court and that there are also some of you who will still have some concerns.”

Daryl continues: “To address this we would like to introduce a supervisory system, bit like a lifeguard, to help members with maintaining social distancing, cleaning and generally helping everyone to get used to the arrangements.

“This will be from 10am-4pm and run on a voluntary basis and we only anticipate this being needed for a week or two. Consequently, we would welcome people to volunteer to help us with this. Outside of these hours we expect members to continue to follow the social distancing guide that we have all been used to these past weeks.

We do not expect a mad rush to all get on court at the same time but we will monitor the situation through the supervision and look to introduce a court booking system if necessary, to help with this.”

Daryl then turned his attention to the logistics of the reopening.

He said: “All three courts will be open, but the clubhouse will remain closed. “The toilet will be open to allow for regular hand washing.

“To ease the movement around the court, when it is busy, we would like people to access court three in-and-out, via the gate at the back (near the old brick barbeque) by walking along the football pitch alongside the conifers.

“We have been preparing the courts this week by putting up suitable signage to help guide and remind people.

“To help maintain the safety of all our members we do rely on you, individually, helping us with this by:

* Bringing your own court towel and hand sanitiser

* Washing your hands on arrival and departure using the toilet

* Respecting social distancing

* Minimising the touching of surfaces and objects

* Using your own set of balls (more on this in the next section)

* Leaving the net up (no need to touch the net winder then).”

He continued: “We are a community focussed club and, like the government, are very keen to do our bit to get everyone back playing tennis again - one of the healthiest sports around!

“To encourage this we have discounted our annual membership rates from now until April 2, 2020 as follows:

* Adult membership fee - £60

* Family membership fee - £100 (2 adults plus children under 18yrs)

* Student rate - £25 - unchanged

* Junior rate - £15 - unchanged

* Mini-tennis rate - £5 - unchanged

“Over this supervisory period, we will be giving families, and member pairs playing singles, a new set of balls for people to keep and bring with them next time.

“This is to minimise any hand contact and spreading of the virus.

“Membership forms will also be available at the club. We would like to encourage online payment as much as possible please - details are on the form.

“We think it is only right that our members enjoy the benefits and have priority over using the courts and once we are back to normal then the committee will decide when it is appropriate for guests to also be allowed to play.

“Hopefully these measures and restrictions strike the balance of enjoying tennis again and helping to keep you safe and alert.

“We look forward to seeing you all out on court as soon as possible - and fingers crossed for some good summer weather (shame about Wimbledon)!

If you do have any queries or clarifications then please contact club chairman Daryl Bass via email at (daryl.bass@harmonic.co.uk) or Will Boyd at (willpmboyd@hotmail.com)