Sidford Tennis Club announce start dates for full range of new courses

writes Daryl Bass

Sidford tennis club would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the benefits of playing tennis and are pleased to be running our Autumn, Covid restricted, coaching programme. To help keep the community healthy we have added a new Cardio session on Wednesday evenings from 6:30-7:30pm.

Our autumn coaching programme starts on Friday, September 11, for five weeks and covers both adults and juniors.

For those of us who regularly play tennis the family benefits of playing are obvious in terms of the social and regular exercise – together with some competitive play and the noticeable technical skills improvements.

So, if you are looking to improve your health and social lifestyle, or just looking to develop a new skill by trying something new and meeting new friends, then why not start by joining our Cardio coaching programme. These are open to both members and non-members, cost £5, and are very popular so early booking on a week-by-week basis through sue.wiltshire@talk21.com is recommended.

Our traditional junior programme on Friday afternoons also resumes catering for all age groups from 6yrs to 18yrs.

All of our coaching sessions are subject to Covid restrictions which will be fully explained by our LTA Accredited coaching team – headed up by Sue Wiltshire.

The full programme of coaching activities for the 5-week block are as follows:

Adult Beginner & Rusties – Mondays (starting September 14) 5.45pm to 6.45 pm. Cost £30

Adults Cardio – this is a new course – Wednesdays (starting September 16) 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Cost £5 a session

Adults Cardio – Fridays (starting September 11) 9am to 10am. Cost £5 per session.

Minis Mini Tennis (Red, Orange and Green) – Fridays (starting September 11). Ages six to 12 from 4.15pm to 5.15 pm. Cost £30.

Juniors Junior (ages 12 to 14) Fridays (starting September 11). From 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Cost £30

Teenagers Teens (ages 14 to 18) Fridays (starting September 11). From 5.15pm to 6.15pm. Cost £30

Please book your places for these courses directly with sue.wiltshire@talk21.com

If you would like more information about the club or would like to come along and give it a go, then please email daryl.bass@harmonic.co.uk or willpmboyd@hotmail.com