Sidford Tennis club charity event proves a huge hit

Sidford Tennis Club members at the charity event that proved a big hit in support of Hospisecare. Picture: SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB Archant

On a fresh and sunny autumnal afternoon, the Sidford Tennis Club held its annual charity event which this year was dedicated to raising funds for Sidmouth Hospiscare, writes Daryl Bass.

Over 40 players and spectators enjoyed a really good afternoon of competitive triples tennis which was held with 12 teams taking part in two boxes of six teams - namely the 'May Road' and 'Sidford Surgery' boxes.

The winners of each box then played in a final for the coveted Sidford 'Mars Bar' prizes.

The final was won by the 'green' team of Hannah, Di, Grant and Ian who just shaded it over the 'purple' team of Jill, Molly and Toby.

In between matches, the players and spectators enjoyed refreshments from a great selection of homemade cakes donated by the 'superchefs'.

The success of the raffle held afterwards was due to the generous ticket purchases of people on the day together with the prize contributions from both members and local busi-nesses. In particular, the club would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations (in no particular order):

Rolys Fudge Factory, Coffee No. 1, The Anchor Inn, Kingfisher, Taste, Sid Valley Foodbank, Costas, Sidmouth Pets, Willow Studios, The Hair Temple, Cycle Service, Sidmouth Print, The Cheeseboard. Through the triples, raffle and sale of refreshments an amazing total of £495 was raised on the day for this very worthy cause.

The success on the day is attributed to all those taking part and to those who helped out behind the scenes with preparing the courts, organizing the car parking, baking the cakes, selling the refreshments and running the triples.

On behalf of the club - we would like to thank you all for your significant much-appreciated efforts.