Advanced search

Sidford Tennis club charity event proves a huge hit

PUBLISHED: 08:12 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 23 November 2019

Sidford Tennis Club members at the charity event that proved a big hit in support of Hospisecare. Picture: SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB

Sidford Tennis Club members at the charity event that proved a big hit in support of Hospisecare. Picture: SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB

Archant

On a fresh and sunny autumnal afternoon, the Sidford Tennis Club held its annual charity event which this year was dedicated to raising funds for Sidmouth Hospiscare, writes Daryl Bass.

The cakes that were on offer at the Sidford Tennis Club charity event that proved a big hit in support of Hospisecare. Picture: SIDFORD TENNIS CLUBThe cakes that were on offer at the Sidford Tennis Club charity event that proved a big hit in support of Hospisecare. Picture: SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB

Over 40 players and spectators enjoyed a really good afternoon of competitive triples tennis which was held with 12 teams taking part in two boxes of six teams - namely the 'May Road' and 'Sidford Surgery' boxes.

The winners of each box then played in a final for the coveted Sidford 'Mars Bar' prizes.

The final was won by the 'green' team of Hannah, Di, Grant and Ian who just shaded it over the 'purple' team of Jill, Molly and Toby.

In between matches, the players and spectators enjoyed refreshments from a great selection of homemade cakes donated by the 'superchefs'.

The success of the raffle held afterwards was due to the generous ticket purchases of people on the day together with the prize contributions from both members and local busi-nesses. In particular, the club would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations (in no particular order):

Rolys Fudge Factory, Coffee No. 1, The Anchor Inn, Kingfisher, Taste, Sid Valley Foodbank, Costas, Sidmouth Pets, Willow Studios, The Hair Temple, Cycle Service, Sidmouth Print, The Cheeseboard. Through the triples, raffle and sale of refreshments an amazing total of £495 was raised on the day for this very worthy cause.

The success on the day is attributed to all those taking part and to those who helped out behind the scenes with preparing the courts, organizing the car parking, baking the cakes, selling the refreshments and running the triples.

On behalf of the club - we would like to thank you all for your significant much-appreciated efforts.

Most Read

Historical Sidmouth butchers on sale

Haymans Buthers. Ref shs 25 17TI 5184. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Couple reveal reason for putting Sidmouth butchers on the market

Stewart and Shirley are retiring from Haymans Butchers in Sidmouth. Ref shs 47 19TI 4956. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans for McDonalds near Ottery will be decided next week

McDonalds. Picture: Pixabay

Most Read

Historical Sidmouth butchers on sale

Haymans Buthers. Ref shs 25 17TI 5184. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Couple reveal reason for putting Sidmouth butchers on the market

Stewart and Shirley are retiring from Haymans Butchers in Sidmouth. Ref shs 47 19TI 4956. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans for McDonalds near Ottery will be decided next week

McDonalds. Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Kirsteen battles on despite suffering all manner of woes at the World Mountain races

Kirsteen Welch on a training and acclimatisation run in the Patagonian mountains before The World Mountain Championships. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidford Tennis club charity event proves a huge hit

Sidford Tennis Club members at the charity event that proved a big hit in support of Hospisecare. Picture: SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB

Sidmouth Seniors’ take early lead in the Jurassic Winter Series

No caption needed.

Bicton Arena offering cross country schooling throughout the winter

Equestrian picture

Sidmouth RFC announce date for popular Patrons Luncheon

Honiton rugby action
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists