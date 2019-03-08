Sidford Tennis Club Club Tournament Finals Day proves a smash hit

members of Sidford tennis Club at the 2019 Club Tournament Finals meeting. Picture SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB Archant

Sidford Tennis club held its 2019 club tournament finals day with the action focussed on the ladies', men's and mixed doubles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club is really pleased to restore this competition day following a gradual increase in membership over the last two years.

A best of three short sets, round robin format was used for the ladies and men's doubles which, after some closely fought matches and tie-breaks, resulted in Suzanne Clapp and Barbara Oakes winning the doubles title with An Van Heck and Angela Glenn taking the runners-up spot. In the men's doubles, Will Boyd and Alick Russell took top honours with the runners-up being Jonathan Flint and John Glenn.

After refuelling over some splendid refreshments, particularly the cheese and leek pie, pizza and cake, the pairings for the mixed doubles were drawn from the hat.

A further short set, round-robin tournament with five pairings was then played and it ended with the mixed doubles title being won by Julie Van Heck and Stephen Morton with Barbara Oakes and Daryl Bass as the runners-up.

All in all, it was a very enjoyable afternoon of tennis and the trophies for the competition will be presented later in the year at a club presentation ceremony.

The club would like to thank all those who took part and helped make it such a successful afternoon.

The next event to be held at the club is a charity 'triples' event with afternoon tea. This will be held at the club on Saturday, November 16, running from 2pm to 4.30pm and is open to both members and non-members.

A pre-book entry fee of £5 is required and the closing date for entries is Thursday, November 14. Please send details to sue.wiltshire@talk21.com if you wish to reserve a place to play in one of the arranged triples teams.

On the day entrance fee is only £2, so please come along and join in the refreshments to help boost our donation to the Sidmouth Hospice.