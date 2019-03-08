Advanced search

Sidford Tennis Club Open Day this coming Sunday

PUBLISHED: 12:55 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 28 March 2019

This Sunday, Sidford Tennis Club is opening up its club for the community to come along and enjoy some social tennis.

It all takes place this Sunday (March 31) from 2pm and allcomers can be sure of a warm welcome and the club would like to see anyone who is interested in tennis – ranging from new possible members, existing members, families and past members.

Light refreshments will be provided and additional yummy contributions on the day are always welcome. The coming summer season is just around the corner and so it is also a good opportunity for people to come along and sign up for their annual membership renewals. For any further queries about the club or the open day, then please contact daryl.bass@harmonic.co.uk or willpmboyd@hotmail.com

