Sidford Tennis club's summer season gets under way

Easter fun at Sidford Tennis Club. Picture SIDFORD TENNIS CLUB Archant

Following the successful junior Easter Team Challenge at the start of the school holidays, Sidford Tennis Club is gearing itself up for a busy summer programme of events for both adults, teenagers and juniors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Easter team challenge encourages players back to tennis after a winter break and includes coaching tips and fun-based tennis games with their friends in a social environment.

This year, the challenge was a closely fought contest with the 'winners' finally edging it in the final round with a quick-fire cone pickup.

This year the club will also be running the LTA's popular 'Tennis 4 Kids' programme for children in age groups five to seven and eight to 11, who have never played tennis before.

This provides them with a fun-based introduction to tennis over a six-week period.

The cost of the programme is £25 and as well as the coaching includes the children receiving a new racket and tennis balls.

Registration for this is on a first come, first served basis through the LTA website https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/tennisforkids

For the teenagers and juniors, the traditional summer coaching programme starts on Friday, April 26.

The first block runs for six weeks and this year the club is offering the following one-hour courses:

* Mini tennis Orange & Green groups – starting at 5pm

* Teenage Girls – starting at 6pm

* Teenage Boys – starting at 6pm

To reserve places on any of the club's coaching courses, please contact sue.wiltshire@talk21.com

For the adults, the beginners/improvers coaching programme continues on Monday, April 22, starting at 5:45pm.

The Sidford team matches are now under way and the club are running men's, ladies' and mixed teams.

We are always on the lookout for new talent to join in the squads, so if you would like play some competitive matches then please contact daryl.bass@harmonic.co.uk

Later in the summer we are also planning to run a charity 'triples' tournament as well as re-igniting the internal club competitions and social barbecue evenings.

If you are interested in either trying tennis for the first time or thinking about joining a friendly social club then please contact daryl.bass@harmonic.co.uk or willpmboyd@hotmail.com