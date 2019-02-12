Advanced search

Sidford Tennis Club sets date for 2019 annual general meeting

PUBLISHED: 10:54 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 01 March 2019

Last year saw a successful celebration of Sidford Tennis Club’s 70th anniversary and the year also saw a marked increase in both adult and family memberships.

The increased numbers have meant that the club has been able to hold their annual membership fees for the third successive year at a very reasonable adult rate of £75.

Club chairman Daryl Bass says: “For the use of three quality courts and our improved clubhouse facilities, we feel that this represents very good value to the community.

“This success creates a great platform to build from for the coming summer season and, as a start to this, we would like to increase the number of social events held across the club.”

The club is busy preparing for its annual general meeting, which will be held at the club on Thursday, March 7, with a 7pm start.

At the AGM, members will be able to share ideas and indeed discuss the club’s plans.

There’s a number of social events pencilled in for the year ahead with the first set to be held on Sunday, March 31, when the club stages its traditional ‘Open to All’ summer season launch.

Sidford Tennis Club is a friendly, social, community-based club and is always delighted to welcome to new members. If you would like to find out a bit more about the club then contact willpmboyd@hotmail.com or daryl.bass@harmonic.co.uk

