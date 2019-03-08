Sidmouth all set for the 'Longest Day Challenge' this Sunday

This Sunday (July 14), will see Sidmouth beach filled with competitors battling the ocean, and each other, in surf lifesaving board and ski racing events in Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club's second, 'Longest Day Ocean Challenge' event - following the successful first event last year

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club 'Longest Day Challenge' of 20018. This Sunday (July 14) it is the 20019 Longest Day Challenge with action getting underway from 2.15pm pff Sidmouth beach. Picture SSLSC Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club 'Longest Day Challenge' of 20018. This Sunday (July 14) it is the 20019 Longest Day Challenge with action getting underway from 2.15pm pff Sidmouth beach. Picture SSLSC

This event provides opportunities for all ages, from eight to 60, to participate in an ocean based event - as well as a spectacle for on-lookers.

The event is growing year on year with a 15km long distance ocean ski and outrigger event for 2019 attracting some of the best endurance paddlers in the country. There is expected to be around 200 competitors taking part in the two elements of the event.

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club, Sidmouth Lifeboat and Sidmouth Sailing club will provide in water support and water safety cover.

Local law firm Gilbert and Stephens will support the event as uniform sponsors for the club.

Races will run between 12.15pm and 2.30pm when paddlers will take to the water bringing the sea alive with colour and activity.

Dave Manley Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club's chairman and the race director for the 'Longest Day Ocean Challenge' says: "The idea of the event is to raise the profile of Sidmouth as a water sports location. Our aim over the last two years was to establish and then grow this event supporting tourism businesses in the town.

"We have definitely achieved that over this time and for 2019 we have the introduction of outrigger paddlers.

"We encourage the public to come along and view the event from the esplanade and beach.

"It is also great to have the three main water based organisations in the town working together support this Sidmouth event."