Sidmouth and Budleigh ladies meeting ends in an honourable draw

Sidmouth Bowls Club's men's champion Andrew Lowe receives his trophy. Picture SBC Archant

Sidmouth ladies entertained friends and neighbours Budleigh Salterton in a contest which ended with honours even, writes Carol Smith.

The winning rink for Sidmouth was the one of Mary Turner, Paddy Chew and skip Jill Mison, who won 20-16.

On Sunday, we took four mixed rinks to Honiton to play a friendly encounter.

It was certainly good to see lots of old friends again and the bowling was pretty fierce.

In terms of the outcome, Honiton won by 81 shots to 27.

The margin of victory was large, but the rink totals ended all square with two wins for us and two for them - so we like to call the outcome a draw!

Our best winning rink was the one of Wendy Cox, Joan Monaghan, Sheila Palmer and skip Wilf Radburn, who won 23-17.

Our second winning rink, after a good start, went downhill, not scoring for six ends and with just a few ends to go were 10 shots light! Not much hope then…

However, on the basis of 'never say never' we picked up 14 shots in the last few ends to win 21-7, amazing!

Well done, the team of Sandra Wheeler, Paula Button, Peter Mison and skip Carol Smith.

Sidmouth men didn't fare so well over the past week, losing their Denny Cup tie to very strong teams from Isca. However, they are now in the Denny Plate and we wish them well in that.

The men also played in the Devon County Over-60s competition, but they lost overall to Torquay.

However, they did chalk up an outstanding 25-9 win, achieved by the home rink of Chas Coates, Jim Brown, Allan Davis and skip Chris Nappin.