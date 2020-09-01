Advanced search

Sidmouth Ann Greenwood Trophy triumph for Sheila Skittrall

PUBLISHED: 12:01 01 September 2020

The format was stableford and the winner of the trophy was Sheila Skittrall with 35 points.

The runner-up was Sheila Faulkner with 31 points.

Summer returned on Wednesday, when 30 ladies played for the Dodd Salver.

The Salver was presented in 1978 by Mr H Dodd in memory of his wife, Clarice Dodd who was a past lady member of Sidmouth Golf Club.

The lowest net score of the day was posted by Academy member Lynette Lloyd with 66, earning her a handicap reduction of 3 shots. The winner of the Dodd Salver was Marian Andrews with a net 70 beating runner up Mo Borer on count back. Congratulations, to all three of them!

This competition is run in conjunction with an England Golf Medal.

Division One was won by lady captain Penny Lyne.

The Division Two honours went to Mo Borer and Division Three was won by Lynette Lloyd.

All three ladies are eligible to play for the Gertie Skinner Cup which is played towards the end of the season.

The putting competition was won by Marie Timms with 28 putts.

There were no twos recorded this week.

