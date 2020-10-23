Sidmouth annual Pro’s Day success for Yvonne Anning and Amy Moore

Golf club and ball Archant

With the end of season drawing near, those near the top of the various leagues and tables are making sure they do their best to win this week and next to finish the season on top, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The penultimate Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford saw a new name taking first prize. With a score of 39, Tom Irish won, beating Lewis White, on 36, and Andy Pryke, on 34, into the minor places.

Club professional, Ross Troake, held his annual Pro’s Day on Saturday which drew a bumper entry of 152 players to see what whacky things Ross had dreamed up for them. Driving the 120-yard fourth with a driver and playing off the tee on the par five 13th with a wedge were just a couple of trials players had to negotiate on their way round.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, in an upside-down kind of a competition, it was a ladies’ pairing of Amy Moore and Yvonne Anning that achieved the highest score of 48 points, some six points ahead of the next pair of Phil Grover and Andy Denning on 42.

Dan Colson and Arron Taylor were next with 41.

The seniors held their closing competition on Monday in American Greensomes format.

The winning score after allowances was an excellent 61, posted by Pat McCormack and Keith James.

The next three pairs could only be separated by countback as they had all scored 65.

They were Phil Spencer and Vernon Ruffle in second, Brian Rice and Tony Salvidge, third, with John Cowan and Brian Skittrall taking fourth spot.

The last Upper Crust Bakery sponsored Monday Stableford of the season was won by Steve Crabb on 41 points, just ahead of Andy Denning on 40 and Nick Gingell on 39.

None of these were vying for the Deven Easterbrook Eclectic trophy which was won by James Spiller on 49, one point ahead of Lewis White, with Jonathan Lee in third. James also won the Upper Crust Bakery net eclectic Trophy with 45.9 again ahead of J Lee and the Bakers Dozen comp with an aggregate score of 494 points, this time ahead of Lewis White with 489.

I belatedly report that last Sunday the Margo Beauchamp knockout Trophy was won this year, fairly comfortably, by John Jones who beat Mike Shepherd on the 15th green.