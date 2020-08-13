Sidmouth Arthur Skinner Cup success for Lynette Lloyd

Sidmouth ladies were forced to wait some 40 minutes owing to thick mist and low cloud before they could begin their latest midweek meeting, contesting the Arthur Skinner Cup, writes Angela Coles.

This trophy was presented by Arthur Skinner, who was a former president of Sidmouth Golf Club from 1958 to 1979. The format was a par/bogey competition.

Difficult conditions continued throughout the round with intermittent drizzle.

However, this did not prevent Academy member Lynette Lloyd from winning the competition with plus one, as her fine form continues.

In second place, was Treynetta Haynes who came in all square and in third place with minus two was Jane Renken.

There were two twos scored on the day one on the 14th by Sheila Faulkner and one on the fifth by Liz Chance.

On a scorching hot Friday, 19 senior ladies played for the Ritchie Cup.

This was presented by past ladies’ captain Josie Ritchie in 1974.

The course was in prime condition following the recent rain and the efforts of our hard-working green staff.

The format for the competition was stableford.

The winner of the Ritchie Cup with 35 points was last year’s ladies’ captain Gill Paddon.

The runner-up was Gerri Whitrow with 34 points.