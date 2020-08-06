Advanced search

Sidmouth Aylmer Cup success for Matt Bavington after superb round

PUBLISHED: 18:12 06 August 2020

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

There was some excellent golf played at Sidmouth over the past week, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The quality of performance was reflected in the solid scores posted in the various competitions.

On Friday, the Sidmouth Jewellers sponsored stableford saw scratch golfer, Lewis White score 40 points to win over Phil Grover on countback.

George Barber was not far behind them and came in third with a 39.

Saturday saw the annual running of the Aylmer Cup, a medal competition in which Matt Bavington excelled with a five under par round of 61.

Again, Phil Grover continued his great golfing weekend with a 62, beating seniors captain Mike Davis into third on countback.

On Sunday in the mixed pairs knockout, the Greenwood Cup, and despite the heavy rainfall during the round, Mitchell Davidson and Yvonne Anning came first with a solid 37 points, given the conditions.

They were just one point ahead of the next three pairs, Hugh Dorliac partnering Gerri Whitrow, Paul and Jane Renken and mother-and-son team of Stuart and Angela Coles.

The top eight teams will now play a knockout format with first placed playing eighth etc in the next round, to be played by September 6.

On Monday, in the Upper Crust Bakery stableford, two young guns blitzed the course, both scoring 43 points, but it was Charlie Miles, who won out on countback from Bradley Hayman and John Dunn completing the leader board with a solid 40 points to come third.

In the morning the seniors had played an individual three clubs and a putter competition, where each player decides which three clubs he will take out on the course to try and achieve a good result. And it was academy graduate, Simon Andrews, who saw off everyone else with a stunning 42 points.

His initial handicap of 41 will soon come down if he plays this well in the future. The prizes went down to sixth place and the recipients, in order, were Len Wright 39, Graham Rogers 38, Bill Hayes 38 (cb), Lester Wilmington 37 and John White 36 points.

