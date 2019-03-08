Sidmouth B claim narrow success over High Bullen

East Devon golf club.

Sidmouth B team played host to High Bullen on Sunday and secured a home win, albeit by a smaller margin than captain Mike Dommett would have liked, writes Hugh Dorliac.

He and his playing partner Peter Northcott managed a win despite a few scares. Allan Malcolm and Bob Welsman also won their tie with Allan playing excellent golf on the front half before imploding on 11 with five off the tee.

One wonders what Bob was doing on that hole if Allan thought he needed to use a third ball! Keith Newton and Dave Richards, fresh from his medal win the day before, just didn't gel and lost their match to the more solid golf of their opponents.

Hugh Dorliac had a day to remember, with a chip out of the bunker on 15 for a sandy two being a highlight, whilst his partner, Nick Bater made a couple of vital contributions to seal a three-and-one win for the team.

Lastly, Mike Shepherd and Don Cooper kept it close all the way round only to lose on the last.

The return match is much later in the season when it will be seen if this 3-2 success will be sufficient to help Sidmouth B win the overall tie.