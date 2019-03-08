Advanced search

Sidmouth B net fine home win over Teign Valley

PUBLISHED: 07:24 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 14 June 2019

Archant

The Sidmouth B team entertained Teign Valley in a contest that was hit by the weather halfway through, writes Mike Dommett.

The arrival of the rain somewhat dampened the spirits, but the match was played in good humour reflecting the rapport which we have with our visitors from Teign Valley.

First out was team captain Mike Dommett and his playing partner Paul Renken, ho were able to record a winning result of one-up, after a closely fought encounter. Second in, was the pairing of Lester Wilmington and Don Cooper, who recorded a two-up success.

Next in were John Welch and Nick Bater, who also managed a fine three-and-two success.

Colin Macklin and Bob Welsman then recorded a two-up win, before Steve Channing and his partner Pete Northcott returned losing a closely fought match on the 18th green.

Finally, Geoff Lory with partner Adrian Priest, finished with the best score of the day, 4-2 winning margin which made the overall score one of 5-1 in favour of Sidmouth B.

The course was in wonderful condition despite the rain and afterwards, all enjoyed an excellent match meal.

