Sidmouth back in title race with superb win

In a tight Premier Division packed with talent at the top, Sidmouth delivered the perfect performance to move within seven points of second-placed Sandford, as the visitors crumbled to a five-wicket defeat.

Batting first, Sandford lost their opener to the bowling of Dylan Hurst for a duck and then a terrific quickfire treble from Byron Knowles had the visitors in serious trouble on 48/6.

Codi Yusuf joined the party for Sidmouth but this was a day that belonged to Knowles, as he finished with outstanding figures of 6/38, and Sandford closed on a disappointing 114 all out.

While the bowling from Sidmouth was imperious, the batting squadron toiled in the early stages and Sandford had real hope after reducing their hosts to 60/5 but a lovely partnership of 56 from Henry Armstrong (37 no) and Cameron Evans Grainger (27 no) was enough to get them over the line.

This weekend will be the sternest test yet of Sidmouth’s title aspirations, as they travel to league leaders North Devon CC.

Ottery St Mary will be glancing over their shoulders a little in C Division East after a narrow 21-run defeat at Exeter CC 2nds.

Despite three-wicket hauls for Matthew Jeacock and Rhys Norman, Exeter amassed a challenging total of 287/8 from their 45 overs, opener Freddie Cockram leading the way with a 75.

George Mutter dominated the reply with a superb 122, assisted by Matthew Brewster (38) and Jonathan Triner (47) but a painful collapse from 254/3 to 266/8 left Ottery 21 short of the target and a game they should have won.

Sidbury continued their pleasing recent form with an 85-run win at home to Exwick in F Division East. Ed Chester (44) and Alex Paget (40 no) were the main contributors in a solid batting display for Sidbury, who closed on 206/5.

Despite a decent start from Exwick in reply, the Sidbury cranked into gear with Toby Whitfield taking the bowling initiative with figures of 5/25, with the last four wickets falling without any further scoring for a 121 all out finish.