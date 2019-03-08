Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth Badminton Club are double Exeter and District League champions

PUBLISHED: 12:10 29 August 2019

Sidmouth's Division 1 winners: (left to right) Martyn Schmidt, Owen Waters, Harry Williams, John Carter, Dan Harris and Dan Corby. Picture: Sidmouth Badminton Club

Sidmouth's Division 1 winners: (left to right) Martyn Schmidt, Owen Waters, Harry Williams, John Carter, Dan Harris and Dan Corby. Picture: Sidmouth Badminton Club

Archant

Sidmouth Badminton Club were crowned winners of two divisions in the Exeter and District League after the 2018-19 season, writes Grace Williams.

The men's team didn't lose a single match all season, an incredible feat considering that they were playing in the top division!

The well-deserved victory came 13 years after Sidmouth last won the Division 1 trophy back in 2006.

After a narrow defeat in their first match, Mixed A didn't look back - going on to convincingly win all of their remaining seven matches and finishing at the top of Division 2A.

Sidmouth will meet on Wednesday, September 4, for the first club night after the summer, and are hoping to repeat the success of last season!

We're a friendly club with a range of players - club nights are very sociable and always offer good games. For those looking for a more competitive aspect, we enter men's, ladies' and mixed teams in various divisions of the Exeter and District Badminton League, and are always looking for keen match players!

So if you have some badminton experience and are looking to join a club, come along for some games - the club meets on Wednesday nights, 8-10pm at Sidmouth Sports Centre and the first club night will be a free taster session for potential new members. Contact info@sidmouthbadminton.co.uk, check www.sidmouthbadminton.co.uk or find us on Facebook for more information.

Most Read

Sidmouth cliff fall goes almost unnoticed by beachgoers

Cliff fall in the evening at Jacob's Ladder beach, Sidmouth, on Saturday, August 24. Picture: Nicholas Dormand

Shop staff shut out after front door glued in ‘malicious’ incident

Paint was threw across the front door at Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shop in Church Street and the lock super glued shut. Picture: Michelle Milton

Sidmouth Regatta results

The Sidmouth Regatta three-legged race. Picture: Susan Cox

Work begins to replace Alma Bridge

Work has officially begun to build Alma Bridge. Picture: Devon County Council

Biggest ever air display draws in thousands

Sidmouth Air Show 2019. Ref shs 35 19TI 2019 1030874. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Sidmouth cliff fall goes almost unnoticed by beachgoers

Cliff fall in the evening at Jacob's Ladder beach, Sidmouth, on Saturday, August 24. Picture: Nicholas Dormand

Shop staff shut out after front door glued in ‘malicious’ incident

Paint was threw across the front door at Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shop in Church Street and the lock super glued shut. Picture: Michelle Milton

Sidmouth Regatta results

The Sidmouth Regatta three-legged race. Picture: Susan Cox

Work begins to replace Alma Bridge

Work has officially begun to build Alma Bridge. Picture: Devon County Council

Biggest ever air display draws in thousands

Sidmouth Air Show 2019. Ref shs 35 19TI 2019 1030874. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth’s Josh Bess called up for Devon’s ‘crunch’ meeting with Cornwall

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth batsman Matt Cooke hits back-to-back centuries

Picture: Thinkstock

Rockfish restaurant will be a ‘real asset’

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Blue badge will ‘make all the difference’ for those with hidden disabilities

Ben Compton who has autism spectrum disorder with his blue badge. Picture: Robert Compton

Ottery St Mary 2nds and the ‘great escape’ - how can it be achieved?

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI's Rob Johns (left) and Jake Tierney discuss tactics during the meeting with Bradninch 2nd XI. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists