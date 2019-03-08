Sidmouth Badminton Club are double Exeter and District League champions

Sidmouth's Division 1 winners: (left to right) Martyn Schmidt, Owen Waters, Harry Williams, John Carter, Dan Harris and Dan Corby. Picture: Sidmouth Badminton Club Archant

Sidmouth Badminton Club were crowned winners of two divisions in the Exeter and District League after the 2018-19 season, writes Grace Williams.

The men's team didn't lose a single match all season, an incredible feat considering that they were playing in the top division!

The well-deserved victory came 13 years after Sidmouth last won the Division 1 trophy back in 2006.

After a narrow defeat in their first match, Mixed A didn't look back - going on to convincingly win all of their remaining seven matches and finishing at the top of Division 2A.

Sidmouth will meet on Wednesday, September 4, for the first club night after the summer, and are hoping to repeat the success of last season!

We're a friendly club with a range of players - club nights are very sociable and always offer good games. For those looking for a more competitive aspect, we enter men's, ladies' and mixed teams in various divisions of the Exeter and District Badminton League, and are always looking for keen match players!

So if you have some badminton experience and are looking to join a club, come along for some games - the club meets on Wednesday nights, 8-10pm at Sidmouth Sports Centre and the first club night will be a free taster session for potential new members. Contact info@sidmouthbadminton.co.uk, check www.sidmouthbadminton.co.uk or find us on Facebook for more information.