Sidmouth Ball in Bag competition success for Seaver, Bromage, Bawden and Emery

Golf club and ball Archant

Sidmouth seniors’ captain, Mike Davis, had to settle for a consolation prize last Wednesday in the seniors Ball in Bag competition, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He and his team picked up the birdie pot, but he was quoted as saying: “I thought we had won it with 82”, until the mighty team of Richard Seaver, David Bromage, Roger Bawden and Peter Emery came in with a superb 84 to take the team prize.

On Friday, the Sidmouth Jewellers Stableford witnessed another great winning score from Dan Colson posting 41 points and seeing his handicap plummet to 5.4 thanks to his recent good form.

In second place was Tim Chapman on 40 and Tom Hodge on 38 came in third on countback.

Potburys kindly sponsored Saturday’s pairs competition once again, which featured six holes of Texas scramble, four holes of better ball then both scores to count on holes 11 and 12.

The last six holes were played under the foursome’s format, all of which made for a highly entertaining and in some cases confusing competition in which there were several high scores posted.

Taking top spot with a fantastic 46 points were Andy Denning and Iain Roberts.

The minor places, all on 45 points - a winning score on another day perhaps - featured in order, Phil Grover and Simon Moore, Matt Bavington and Steve Crabb with Lester Wilmington and John Barnrd in fourth.

The ladies prize winners were, in first place, Lynda Reynolds with Rosemary Norrish on 40 and Mo Borer and Mo Kendall with 39 points. Well done to all those winners who received cash and Potbury voucher prizes.

The Upper Crust Monday Stableford was won by Tom Hodge on 41, with Iain Roberts also completing a good golfing weekend in second also on 41, but losing out on countback.

Andy Thompson came third with 40 points. In the Deven Easterbrook gross eclectic competition, Jonathan Lee heads the table from Neil Holland and Lewis White, all on 51 with James Spiller on 53 in fourth spot.

In the Upper Crust sponsored net eclectic, Jonathan Lee keeps ahead of the pack with 47.9 - two shots ahead of Tim Chapman 49.8 and James Spiller with 49.9.

On Tuesday Sidmouth Golf Club took on the Sidmouth Club in the annual golf/snooker contest.

With the snooker boys retaining the trophy last year captain Nigel Sharp was hoping for a better start to the two leg tie this year.

As requested, the golf club team duly won by three matches to one to take into the snooker leg in November.

Winning pairs for the golf club were Hugh Dorliac and Roger Bawden, Mike Dommett and Barry Venn and Peter Abrahams with Pat McCormack.

Saving the snooker clubs blushes and the whitewash were Glyn Hewitt and Colin Mitchell.