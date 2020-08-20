Sidmouth ‘Ball in Bag’ success for Charles Brown, Vic McCarthy and Chris Ashley

Since last week the weather has changed from ‘scorchio’ to ‘soggio’ with thunder and rain affecting most days, writes Hugh Dorliac.

And, whilst the golf course is happily soaking up the rain on its parched fairways, the weather put a damper on most competitions this week.

Despite that however good golf and good scores came to the fore.

The seniors’ ‘Ball in Bag’ competition last Wednesday saw Charles Brown, Vic McCarthy and Chris Ashley emerge victorious with an excellent team score of 81 stableford points.

On Friday, in the Sidmouth Jewellers stableford, Harrison Jones won with a solid 42 points from Martyn Cross, 41, and David Bater on 40.

That Harrison success takes his handicap into single figures at 9.4. After 11 rounds, the Friday League sees Martyn Cross leading with 58 points over George Barber on 49 and Charlie Miles on 45.

Saturday was Lady Captain’s Day - more news of that elsewhere - so the next club competition was the Upper Crust Bakery Monday stableford.

Again, rain was a factor throughout the day, but Matt Cooke played very well to win with 42 points over playing partners Nick Gingell and Charlie Miles, both on 39 points.

His handicap came down by one shot and if he could just return a score on that pesky third hole, he would shoot up the Eclectic table to around nett 59.

The Upper Crust nett eclectic sees Jonathan Lee topping the table with 48.9, just ahead of Neil Holland on 50.4.

The Deven Easterbrook gross eclectic table sees a tie at the top with Neil and Lewis White (sharing half a point handicap between them) both on 51.

Finally in the Bakers Dozen nett aggregate table Lewis White leads with 399 points from James Spiller on 396. More on that next week!

The senior stableford was won by Chris Ashley on 42, with Martyn Cutmore continuing his good form with a 38.

Just adrift were seniors’ captain Mike Davis on 38, losing out on countback and Chris Holland making another good showing on 37 in fourth place.