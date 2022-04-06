Sidmouth beaten at the death in thriller with Crediton





A tightly contested first half gave no indication of the helter-skelter, all action second period, which lasted closer to an hour than 40 minutes. Eight tries were scored with the lead changing hands eight times.

The Chiefs lost scrum half Aidan Sommerfield with a leg injury after just three minutes requiring a reshuffle of their already much changed back line. Dan Retter moved from full back to fill the role.

Despite the disruption, the Chiefs took the lead in the tenth minute when Thomas Mead dived over in the corner on the blindside of a ruck after a Phil Dollman break had set things moving. Dollman added the conversion.

Crediton equalised near the half hour after a period of pressure was rewarded when the right winger raced over on the end of a good handling move. The visitors took the lead five minutes later when the left winger broke through three tackles on a run from halfway. The try was unconverted.

A Phil Dollman penalty cut the arrears on the stroke of half-time.

The first ten minutes of the second half gave no indication of the mayhem that would follow as the Chiefs took the lead when a George Locke offload sent Thomas Mead in for his second try.

Crediton went back in front with a penalty try after a high tackle but a period of Sidmouth pressure was rewarded when Harry Emmett forced his way over from a ruck near the line. Crediton were soon back in front when their full back won the chase for a diagonal kick by the fly half, who added the conversion.

George Locke found a gap to cut the deficit to one point. The gap was restored to six points when the Crediton scrum half raced over on the blindside of a scrum.

The Chiefs regained the lead when Phil Dollman converted a try by Asa Unsworth. Going into injury time, an exchange of penalties saw the Chief maintain a slender lead. However, when Crediton won the ball at a Sidmouth lineout on their own 22, they moved the ball quickly and the left winger won the game with a dramatic score.