Sidmouth Bisque Par success for Mo Borer

The penultimate Wednesday of March brought a new meaning to the word ‘fun’ for 30 Sidmouth Golf Club members that took part in a Bisque Par competition, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The challenge was to play the course par with the twist of deciding which hole and how many of your handicap shots to take from the gross score on each hole with the end result being to achieve the highest number of plus scores to beat the course. So tactics were involved! Do you take most of your shots on the front nine holes or back nine, do you take too many and not be left with enough?

Or, worse still, be left with shots after completing the 18th hole!

One good thing was that the shots taken off the gross score on each hole didn’t have to be declared beforehand but as you left each green.

There was much head-scratching during play, followed by many tales and wishful “if only” reminisced over a cup of tea in the clubhouse. A different format that may be played again? Or not!

Mo Borer was the winner with a great score of plus four, with Heather Cowan in second place and Penny Ashby in third place, both with a score of plus three with the minor places decided by countback.

Obviously their tactics paid off. Well done!

Maria Clapp won the twos competition by having back-to-back twos on the 11th and 12th holes (up and down the hill). Well done, Maria; a feat in itself.