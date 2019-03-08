Advanced search

Sidmouth bowler Jane Painter wins Section 3S final

PUBLISHED: 09:17 18 May 2019

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2428. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowlers Jane Painter was in action at Ottery St Mary in a county two-wood singles encounters, writes Carol Smith.

Jane was in excellent form and played superbly in two excellent games against very good bowlers.

She defeated Seaton's Chris Barradale and then Madeira's Jan Roberts to win the Section 3A final.

Jane will now travel to Totnes on June 21, to contest the Section 6C final and, if successful, she will have bowled her way into the last 16 of the competition.

