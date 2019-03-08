Sidmouth bowler Ken Wheeler beaten in Champion of Champions competition

Ken Wheeler (left) who did so well in his Champion of Champions match against Sam Tolchard before being beaten 21-10. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Archant

Sidmouth men's captain Ken Wheeler went off to Exonia BC to play in the first round of the National Champion of Champions competition, writes Carol Smith.

Ken's task was always of the tough type and that's because in the draw he came out after Sam Tolchard's name had been drawn.

Now, most of you reading this are probably wondering who Sam is…. Suffice to say he has several National Championship titles to his name and he represented England in both the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, on both occasions bringing home bronze medals. Okay, nothing to seriously concern our man Ken!

Well, Ken played superbly and was 7-all after 10 ends and the contest went to a 20th end before Sam took the honours 21-10. Oh yes, and I forgot to mention that Sam is less than half Ken's age. Well done, Ken for pushing your opponent as far as you did.