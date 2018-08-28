Advanced search

Sidmouth bowlers bag fine win over Honiton

PUBLISHED: 12:26 18 January 2019

The past week saw the staging of a ladies’ triples match at home to Honiton, writes Carol Smith.

The match, our first of 2019, was meant to be one of three in the opening week, but, sadly, the other two scheduled matches were cancelled.

The meeting with Honiton proved a successful one for Sidmouth with home wins on all three rinks.

It left the final score as 52 shots to 25 in Sidmouth’s favour. The top home rink was the one of Sue Turner, Pat Harvie and skip Susie Bonnell, who won 20-6.

That represents a good start to the year, ladies.

