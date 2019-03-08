Advanced search

Sidmouth bowlers beaten by very strong Welsh team Troedyrhiw

PUBLISHED: 18:57 15 May 2019

The Welsh touring side Troedyrhiw that visited Sidmouth and won. Picture CAROL SMITH

The Welsh touring side Troedyrhiw that visited Sidmouth and won. Picture CAROL SMITH

Archant

The second Saturday of May saw Sidmouth Bowls Club play host to Welsh touring side Troedyrhiw, writes Carol Smith.

The winning rink from the Welsh touring side Troedyrhiw that visited Sidmouth and won. Picture CAROL SMITHThe winning rink from the Welsh touring side Troedyrhiw that visited Sidmouth and won. Picture CAROL SMITH

Now, if you struggled to say the name of our visitors, then you are not alone! However, our captain Mike did indeed master it - well done Mike.

The visitors were a strong side and fiercely competitive. They had very few ladies playing in the match and ultimately won 116 shots to 92.

There were two winning rinks for Sidmouth with the best one that of Liz Boyle , Janice Quinn , Ken Robertson and skip John Mason, who recorded a terrific score of 20-11.

As for the tourists, their best rink was the one of Tommy Cunningham, Trevor Hughes, Keith Michael and a great skip in Allen Moore.

They won 25-8 against my team, and also won the money! The Welsh team had arrived at our club early and had a few bevies before they bowled.

They also had several after the match, and if their coach hadn't arrived would surely have drunk the bar dry!

It was really a most enjoyable afternoon, but with one major disappointment and that was that they did not sing for us!

Most Read

Wallaby on loose in Ottery area

Eyewitness Libby Costa saw the wallaby near Lashbrook, Talaton. Picture: Libby Costa

Ottery elects its new mayor

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidmouth handed prestigious award celebrating cleanliness of its beach

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Readers pictures: Sidmouth through the lens

Sunset at Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Eburne

Cards stolen in burglary from Sidmouth dentist

A member of staff rom Apollonia House dental surgery in Elysian Fields, Sidmouth, had bank cards stolen on Thursday, May 9. Picture: Google Street View

