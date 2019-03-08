Sidmouth bowlers Brenda Somerfield and Jill Bishop book County Over-55s Pairs last eight berth

Sidmouth duo Zena Johnson and John Mason who have reached the mixed pairs county semi-finals. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Archant

On a blustery Saturday morning, Zena Johnson and John Mason were due to play in the quarter-finals of the Devon County Mixed Pairs competition, writes Carol Smith.

Sidmouth Bowls Club duo Brenda Somerfield and Jill Bishop who are into the Over-55 pairs quarter-finals. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Unfortunately right at the last minute, the opposition, who were from Plymouth, conceded!

Nobody likes being given a game, especially at this stage of such a prestigious competition, but if people concede due to health or some other reason you have no choice but to accept it.

What it does mean is that Zena and John now progress to the semi-final to be played at Kings Bowling Club of Torquay on September 21. We wish them well.

Brenda Somerfield and Jill Bishop had a brilliant win in the County Over-55s, ladies' pairs section three final which they contested with a very strong pairing from Madeira. Brenda and Jill will now meet a pairing from section six in the county quarter-finals. Their opponents will come from either Torbay Country Club or Torquay Belgrave. Watch this space for details of where and when.

Jane Painter reached section three final of the County Over-55 Singles competition.

The fixture was played on the Seaton home green of the challenger. A close contest was locked at 19-all until the Seaton lady scored a two to take the honours. Bad luck Jane, but well done you for reaching the section final.

There were a couple of local friendly matches played at Sidmouth over the past week.

Madeira visited for a match that saw Sidmouth win 55-37 with the home top rink honours taken by Chris Radburn, Paddy Chew and skip Zena Johnson, who won 23-13.

Topsham were the visitors' for a Monday meeting and six mixed rinks took to thee green. The weather was very kind and the company was first class; it was so good to see old friends and make new ones.

As for the action, Sidmouth won on three rinks as did Topsham, but the overall honours went to the home side by a score of 124 to 109. Overall Sidmouth won 124-109. A huge influence on the overall score was a whopping 43-10 win for one of the Sidmouth rinks. The Topsham team were delighted to just reach double figures! As for the star Sidmouth team, that comprised of Harry Carpenter, Anita Mason, Rob Wheaton and skip Jill Bishop.