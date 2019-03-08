Sidmouth bowlers edge out visiting tourists Brookfield Electric

Brookfield & Sidmouth players with the mascot 'DOPEY'. Picture: Sidmouth Bowls Club Archant

Four mixed triples teams arrived from Bradninch to play a friendly, writes Carol Smith.

It was a good afternoon with the weather staying reasonable so the bowling was fine. Although Sidmouth won on all four rinks with a total score of 64-50 there were no massive differences as one rink won by 6 another by 4 another by 3 and the final one by 1. Our top rink was Wendy Cox, Jill Mison and skip Stuart Thomson 17-11.

Last Monday we played against a Touring team from "Brookfield Electric". It was a lovely afternoon and Sidmouth won on two of the four rinks, as did our visitors. The overall score being 78-70 in Sidmouth's favour . Our top rink was Mike Blake , Tony Anthony , Anita Mason and skip Susie Bonnell 29. It's good to see some of our newer members playing and great to see their names on the winning rink.

After a post-match get together our visitors happily walked back to their seafront hotel.