Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth bowlers edge out visiting tourists Brookfield Electric

PUBLISHED: 08:20 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 24 August 2019

Brookfield & Sidmouth players with the mascot 'DOPEY'. Picture: Sidmouth Bowls Club

Brookfield & Sidmouth players with the mascot 'DOPEY'. Picture: Sidmouth Bowls Club

Archant

Four mixed triples teams arrived from Bradninch to play a friendly, writes Carol Smith.

It was a good afternoon with the weather staying reasonable so the bowling was fine. Although Sidmouth won on all four rinks with a total score of 64-50 there were no massive differences as one rink won by 6 another by 4 another by 3 and the final one by 1. Our top rink was Wendy Cox, Jill Mison and skip Stuart Thomson 17-11.

Last Monday we played against a Touring team from "Brookfield Electric". It was a lovely afternoon and Sidmouth won on two of the four rinks, as did our visitors. The overall score being 78-70 in Sidmouth's favour . Our top rink was Mike Blake , Tony Anthony , Anita Mason and skip Susie Bonnell 29. It's good to see some of our newer members playing and great to see their names on the winning rink.

After a post-match get together our visitors happily walked back to their seafront hotel.

Most Read

Sidmouth Air Display 2019 prepares for take off

Sidmouth Air Display will be hoping for large crowds like this scene back in 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Most Read

Sidmouth Air Display 2019 prepares for take off

Sidmouth Air Display will be hoping for large crowds like this scene back in 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary petanque player retains Devon singles championship title

Ottery St Mary's John Thatcher (left) receiving the singles championshop trophy from Devon Petanque president Ged Barton. Picture CHRIS BIGMORE

Sidmouth bowlers edge out visiting tourists Brookfield Electric

Brookfield & Sidmouth players with the mascot 'DOPEY'. Picture: Sidmouth Bowls Club

Old Picture House, Seaton – aiming to be first choice

The Old Picture House. Ref edr 29 19TI 8488. Picture: Terry Ife

Neighbourhood plan says eastern town and Port Royal should be a multiuse building

Sidmouth, Port Royal. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 0939-03-12AW

Sidmouth Air Display 2019 prepares for take off

Sidmouth Air Display will be hoping for large crowds like this scene back in 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists