Sidmouth bowlers edged out in close encounter with Berkshire County men

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Sidmouth men did not enjoy a good result when they played their penultimate Devon InterClub fixture of the indoor season against Torbay, writes Carol Smith.

Both home rinks did well securing level scores, but unfortunately both away teams lost and the final score was Sidmouth 61, Torbay 96.

The home rink of Andrew Lowe, John Chew, Peter Mison and skip Brian Smith, after cruising to a 20-6 lead at 14 ends the wheels came off! However, they still managed to scrape home with a single shot victory of 21-20.

There was a recent Sunday visit to Sidmouth by the men's Berkshire County touring team for a match played over two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The morning session saw Sidmouth win on two of the three rinks and that led to an overall 58-55 success across the rinks.

The later session again produced Sidmouth success on two rinks, but unfortunately when the whole day's scorers were totted up it was the visiting team who took the overall, honours to the tune of a 114-111 score line.

A great day was had by all with good bowling, good company and excellent food and drink. The food a lovely Ploughmans lunch for all 48 visitors served up by Sandra Wheeler and Mary Meadows. The drinks, to keep all those thirsty men hydrated during the day, was served by bar stewards, Mick Cox, Chris Leedham and Tony Anthony (I am sure that's not his real name!)

The day's top rink honours went to John Richard's, Brian Barber, Peter Bates and skip Allan Davis, who chalked up a fine 25-10 win.

Sidmouth ladies played their final game of the Foxlands Devon InterClub competition, but there was no successful ending to the campaign with just one home rink winning.

I am not yet sure as to what the final result does to the end of season league position, but I don't think it's in the top half!

The winning team was the rink of Mary Turner, Ann Capon, Brenda Somerfield and skip Jill Bishop, who enjoyed a 17-14 success.

Last, but not least for this report, we entertained a mixed touring team, again from West Berkshire, and this match saw Sidmouth success on two of the three rinks and overall by 55 shots to the visiting teams 45 shots.

Top rink honours for the home team went to Ann Elwood , Tony Anthony, Ray Gray and skip Mick Cox.