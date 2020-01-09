Advanced search

Sidmouth bowlers edged out in close encounter with Honiton

PUBLISHED: 13:26 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 09 January 2020

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Well, the new year has started and I bet some of us have already broken our resolutions, writes Carol Smith.

Mine was for one less glass of wine a day. Oh well, with all the best intentions it lasted for a few days, but my willpower has already lapsed!

Oh yes, and now to the important matter of some bowls and, owing, of course, to the festive season, the action has been pretty watered down.

However, on Tuesday we did enjoy a great triples game against our friends and neighbours from Honiton. We played across three excellent rinks and a very close game it was with one rink winning by a margin of three shots, one being edged out by a similar margin and the third of our rinks went down by the smallest possible margin - a single shot! There was a great atmosphere throughout with lots of laughter, but, unfortunately, from our perspective, the final score ended as Sidmouth 52, Honiton 53. Our top team was that of Jean Brimson, Anita Mason and skip Jan Quinn, who secured that three shot winning margin at 19-16. It was great to see one of our 'younger' new members playing and what a good game she had. For a new bowler she is doing so well and will be a force to be reckoned with in the near future. Well done, Emma.

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth chef ‘honoured and proud’ to receive MBE

Philip and Karen Corrick at Bulverton House, with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Murder inquiry launched after man dies in Newton Poppleford caravan blaze

Ottery St Mary Under-9s net super sponsorship to become first Ottery team to get the new club kit

The Ottery St Mary Under-9s.Picture: OSMFC

Sidmouth bowlers edged out in close encounter with Honiton

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

First area point-to-point of 2020 at Wadebridge on Sunday

Getting the money on

Police think early morning caravan blaze in Newton Poppleford was started deliberately

Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists