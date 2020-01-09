Sidmouth bowlers edged out in close encounter with Honiton

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Well, the new year has started and I bet some of us have already broken our resolutions, writes Carol Smith.

Mine was for one less glass of wine a day. Oh well, with all the best intentions it lasted for a few days, but my willpower has already lapsed!

Oh yes, and now to the important matter of some bowls and, owing, of course, to the festive season, the action has been pretty watered down.

However, on Tuesday we did enjoy a great triples game against our friends and neighbours from Honiton. We played across three excellent rinks and a very close game it was with one rink winning by a margin of three shots, one being edged out by a similar margin and the third of our rinks went down by the smallest possible margin - a single shot! There was a great atmosphere throughout with lots of laughter, but, unfortunately, from our perspective, the final score ended as Sidmouth 52, Honiton 53. Our top team was that of Jean Brimson, Anita Mason and skip Jan Quinn, who secured that three shot winning margin at 19-16. It was great to see one of our 'younger' new members playing and what a good game she had. For a new bowler she is doing so well and will be a force to be reckoned with in the near future. Well done, Emma.