Sidmouth bowlers enjoy a superb annual Supper and Trophy Presentation evening

PUBLISHED: 14:55 18 October 2019

The Sidmouth Bowls Club 2019 outdoor season annual supper and trophy presentations. Picture CAROL SMITH

Archant

Last Saturday evening we held our outdoor annual Supper and Trophy Presentation evening, writes Carol Smith.

This year it was decided to hold it in our own clubhouse and have caterers in and it worked extremely well as we all tucked into a magnificent buffet superbly delivered by Gill Hodges and her team.

We were all delighted with the quality, variety and quantity of food that was put before us - indeed, many went back for second helpings!

The bar was manned by David and Kevin with plenty of wine flowing at club prices.

The table flowers were beautifully arranged by Lorna while the trophy table was a resplendent sight, laden with sparkling trophies courtesy of the hard work of Brenda and David.

After a great supper and raffle (one in which yours truly won a bottle of scotch!), the trophies were handed out to the various competition winners and runners-up.

Our thanks must also go to the joint lady captains. Jill and Susie and their committee for organising the whole event so well. Oh yes, and we must not forget our wonderful master of ceremonies, Allan.

