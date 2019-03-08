Sidmouth bowlers enjoy a wonderful night for their annual indoor awards

Ken Wheeler receives the runners-up trophy from the men's pair's competition from Sidmouth ladies captain Carol Smith.

Last Saturday Sidmouth Bowls Club held their indoor trophy presentation and dinner at the Blue Ball, writes Carol Smith.

Andrew Lowe, winner of the Men's Matchplay Singles, receiving his trophy from Sidmouth ladies captain Carol Smith.

It certainly was a wonderful evening with excellent food eaten in great company.

Master of ceremonies, Peter, had everyone in fits of laughter and Lorna had been hard at work, making a series of beautiful table flower arrangements.

As well as the main event, the handing out of the season's awards - there was a raffle with lots of great prizes. John took lots of photos, but alas they did not turn out too well - but we won't hold that against him!

Last week saw the club in action for the first time this fledgling outdoor season in county competition.

Carol Timms, Chris Hamer and Jenny Fricker, the winners of the ladies three-wood pairs league, receiving their trophy from Sidmouth men's captain Ken Wheeler.

The Grace Matthews knockout competition is played over five disciplines, the two wood singles, the four wood singles, the pairs, the triples and the rink (fours).

This year we were drawn against Ottery St Mary with the fixture on their home green.

To proceed in this competition you need to win a minimum of three of the five disciplines.

It was a lovely sunny morning and the green was running very well, but even so we unfortunately lost on three rinks and so sadly slipped to an overall defeat. Hmm…must do better!

Pat Harvie, Zena Johnson, Sandra Wheeler and Lorna Lever, the runners-up in the ladies three-wood pairs league receiving their trophy from Sidmouth men's captain Ken Wheeler.

There was some success with both our singles players won their disciplines, so, well done, to Sandra Wheeler who played the two wood, and to Jane Painter, who played the four wood.

A very enjoyable and exciting mixed friendly game at home against Lyme Regis was played last Thursday.

Of the six rinks playing, Sidmouth won on three and Lyme also won on three and the score was also level at 95-95!

The company was great and, as is usual, we were very hospitable. Our best rink was that of Harry Carpenter, Margaret King and skip Roger Stewart .

There was continued success for the club's men's Over-60s D team who banked six of the eight points possible in a 35-33 win over Feniton Falcons.

In what was a close contest throughout, the winning Sidmouth team was the one of David Andrews, Steve Boyle and skip Bob Underhill.