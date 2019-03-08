Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy the visit of 'great fun' Cardiff-based Rhiwbina

PUBLISHED: 08:35 21 June 2019

members of Sidmouth and the Welsh touring side Rhiwbina. Picture CAROL SMITH

members of Sidmouth and the Welsh touring side Rhiwbina. Picture CAROL SMITH

Archant

Saturday proved to be a busy day for, following the TopClub fixture there was an afternoon friendly against the lady tourists of Cardiff-based Rhiwbina, writes Carol Smith.

The ladies from Cardiff-based Rhiwbina at Sidmouth Picture CAROL SMITHThe ladies from Cardiff-based Rhiwbina at Sidmouth Picture CAROL SMITH

As usual most of us had great difficulty in pronouncing their name correctly, but they were such a great fun crowd they fully understood!

The sun shone, the bowling was excellent, and the company certainly top class!

What's more, Sidmouth won over the six rinks, but only just, for the final margin was one of seven shots at 91-84. Having said that - the score really was not important as so much fun was had by one and all!

After the match everyone congregated inside for a drink or two, then, as we expect from the Welsh, they sang to us. What's more, it was not just one song - but three!

They said it only took them two hours of travelling to get to us and so we are now hoping that we might be able to visit them next season. After a fabulous day the visitors walked back to their local hotel. As fro the Sidmouth rink honours, they went to Chris Radburn, Jill Mison, Margaret King and Jane Painter, who won 22-7.

Most Read

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Boris gets thumbs up as ‘only candidate’ from Sidmouth councillor

Stuart Hughes met Boris Johnson during a trip to London and posed with the Conservative party candidate. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Bridge works to begin in autumn

Fortescue Bridge. Ref shs 22 18TI 5006. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Public consultation to launch into new parking restrictions in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College students arrive in style for prom

Sidmouth College prom at Woodbury Park. Ref shs 25 19TI 6982. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested following police traffic operation

A pick up truck was seized as part of operation mascot. Picture: Steve Lee

Boris gets thumbs up as ‘only candidate’ from Sidmouth councillor

Stuart Hughes met Boris Johnson during a trip to London and posed with the Conservative party candidate. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Bridge works to begin in autumn

Fortescue Bridge. Ref shs 22 18TI 5006. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth’s Zach Bess to lead Devon in opening Minor Championship game at Swansea

Zach Bess batting for Sidmouth in the win over North Devon. Picture GERRY HUNT

Sidmouth Running Club members bag PBs at Exmouth Parkrun

Sidmouth Running Club mmebers at the Exmouth Parkrun. Picture SRC

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy the visit of ‘great fun’ Cardiff-based Rhiwbina

members of Sidmouth and the Welsh touring side Rhiwbina. Picture CAROL SMITH

Mixed Open avoids rain as 32 pairs take part

Lady captain Gill Paddon (left) with Sidmouth Mixed Open winners Bob and Marian Andrews. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Fire stations at risk of closure in major shake-up

Sidmouth Fire Station is not at risk at closure but changes could be made to staffing. Picture: DSFR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists