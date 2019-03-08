Sidmouth bowlers enjoy the visit of 'great fun' Cardiff-based Rhiwbina

members of Sidmouth and the Welsh touring side Rhiwbina.

Saturday proved to be a busy day for, following the TopClub fixture there was an afternoon friendly against the lady tourists of Cardiff-based Rhiwbina, writes Carol Smith.

The ladies from Cardiff-based Rhiwbina at Sidmouth

As usual most of us had great difficulty in pronouncing their name correctly, but they were such a great fun crowd they fully understood!

The sun shone, the bowling was excellent, and the company certainly top class!

What's more, Sidmouth won over the six rinks, but only just, for the final margin was one of seven shots at 91-84. Having said that - the score really was not important as so much fun was had by one and all!

After the match everyone congregated inside for a drink or two, then, as we expect from the Welsh, they sang to us. What's more, it was not just one song - but three!

They said it only took them two hours of travelling to get to us and so we are now hoping that we might be able to visit them next season. After a fabulous day the visitors walked back to their local hotel. As fro the Sidmouth rink honours, they went to Chris Radburn, Jill Mison, Margaret King and Jane Painter, who won 22-7.