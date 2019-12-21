Advanced search

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy the visit of the Devon Ladies Patrons

PUBLISHED: 13:14 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 21 December 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth bowlers entertained the Devon Ladies' Patrons, writes Carol Smith.

The Patrons is a gathering of ladies from all over the county and they make for a terrific bunch - with some exceptional bowlers to boot!

What a wonderful morning we all enjoyed with lots of laughter and a fair bit of banter too!

Oh yes, and as for the final score - best said quietly, but we lost by 37 shots to 46. But then on such occasions, does the final score really matter?

What had been a most enjoyable meeting of bowls was ended by the most scrumptious of lunches served up by Valerie, Liz and Sheila with sandwiches and lots of mouth-watering homemade cakes.

Back to the bowls and the top Sidmouth rink on the day was the one of Mary Turner , Emma Crow (who also makes exceedingly good cakes), Anita Mason and skip Zena Johnson, who recorded a wonderful score of 20-12.

