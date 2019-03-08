Advanced search

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy their afternoon hosting the U3A 225

PUBLISHED: 18:38 13 September 2019

The U3A group together with Sidmouth Bowls Club coaches. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

The U3A group together with Sidmouth Bowls Club coaches. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Last week Sidmouth BC hosted the first of two sessions with members of the University Of The Third Age (U3A), writes Carol Smith.

Sixteen members of the U3A arrived for a taster session of bowls and, after they had been served tea and biscuits, they each selected the appropriate size woods for their hands!

This is very important as if the woods are too large then you can easily drop them!

Allan Davis, our club's chief coach, then gave a brief overview of the social and, of course, health benefits of playing bowls (it really does keep many of us out of the doctor's surgery!)

They spent the next hour learning the basics of this great game, then stopped for a cream tea.

Once fed and watered, and clearly now showing genuine keenness, there was plenty of cheering and clapping as the woods were despatched down the green.

They all finally ended up in the bar for the prize-giving and a drink.

Sounds like a lot of eating and drinking went on, and what was very evident was that everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Finally, just one friendly this week and that was away at Dawlish Marina where Sidmouth won on all four rinks and handsomely overall, 95-48 with top rink honours going to Sue Clint, Liz Boyle, Frank Adlam and skip Mick Cox, 30-9.

